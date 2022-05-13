Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Sells 14,541 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 14,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $299,835.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,503,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,001,407.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $20.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of -0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.60. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.05 million. Vir Biotechnology had a return on equity of 119.80% and a net margin of 52.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.32) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VIR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $250.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 186.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,406,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.