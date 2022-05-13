Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Given New C$206.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$217.00 to C$206.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.81 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$219.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$216.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Cormark increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$187.00 to C$197.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Intact Financial from C$201.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$211.50.

Shares of TSE:IFC traded up C$1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$177.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,536. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$182.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$173.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.11, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of C$31.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.19. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of C$156.61 and a 12-month high of C$190.48.

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.63 by C$1.15. The business had revenue of C$5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intact Financial will post 12.4700011 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intact Financial (Get Rating)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

