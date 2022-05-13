Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) PT Lowered to $130.00

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.74) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.96) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($11.20) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($10.62) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.62) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Brookline Capital Acquisition raised Intellia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $42.60 on Monday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $202.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.77 and its 200 day moving average is $91.84.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.85). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.85% and a negative net margin of 973.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

