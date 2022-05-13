International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM) Shares Down 14.3%

International Monetary Systems, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ITNM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00. 1,962 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.50.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.01.
About International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Monetary Systems (ITNM)
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for International Monetary Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Monetary Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.