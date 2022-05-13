International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM) Shares Down 14.3%

International Monetary Systems, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ITNM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00. 1,962 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.01.

About International Monetary Systems

International Monetary Systems, Ltd. through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and operates trade exchanges and other related businesses in the United States and Canada. Trade exchanges or barter networks are financial service firms, which permit companies and individuals to exchange goods and services utilizing an electronic currency, ‘trade dollars'.

