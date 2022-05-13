International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Seaways, Inc. is a tanker company. It provides energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products. The company owns and operates a fleet which includes ULCC, eight VLCCs, eight Aframaxes/LR2s, 12 Panamaxes/LR1s and 20 MR tankers. International Seaways, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on INSW. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Seaways in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised International Seaways to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of International Seaways in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

NYSE:INSW opened at $21.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.11. International Seaways has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $22.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of -0.01.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.16. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 40.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Seaways will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is -7.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Finance Ltd Famatown acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.71 per share, with a total value of $2,171,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,266,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,473,443.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $57,690. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in International Seaways by 44.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 4.8% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 21,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 3.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

