International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.46

International Stem Cell Co. (OTCMKTS:ISCO – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.46 and traded as high as $0.48. International Stem Cell shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 12,661 shares.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.46.
About International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Stem Cell (ISCO)
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for International Stem Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Stem Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.