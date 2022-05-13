International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.46

International Stem Cell Co. (OTCMKTS:ISCO – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.46 and traded as high as $0.48. International Stem Cell shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 12,661 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.46.

About International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO)

International Stem Cell Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutic and biomedical products in North America, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company's products are based on human parthenogenetic stem cells, a proprietary type of pluripotent stem cell.

