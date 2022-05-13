Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Given a C$20.25 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$20.25 price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on IIP.UN. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. CIBC lowered their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of TSE IIP.UN traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$13.31. 200,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,470. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.09. The company has a market cap of C$1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$12.29 and a twelve month high of C$18.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.0285 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.36%.

In other Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.60, for a total transaction of C$99,570.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$910,622.92. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $410,537.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

