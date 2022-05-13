Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO – Get Rating) dropped 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.39 and last traded at $17.40. Approximately 1,886,134 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 2,457,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.82.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.64.

Get Invesco DB Oil Fund alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 602.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.