Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 59.7% from the April 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDP. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

PDP stock traded up $2.53 on Friday, hitting $72.68. 1,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,369. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $68.82 and a 12-month high of $101.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.40.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.