Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY) Stock Price Down 21.9%

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 21.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.32 and last traded at $10.32. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84.

About Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY)

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

