Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) Shares Up 13.3%

Iochpe-Maxion S.A. (OTCMKTS:IOCJY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 13.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. 18,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 546% from the average session volume of 2,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Iochpe-Maxion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

The company has a market cap of $383.96 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.92.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.0232 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.63%. Iochpe-Maxion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.01%.

Iochpe-Maxion Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IOCJY)

Iochpe-Maxion SA produces and sells automotive wheels and structural components for light and commercial vehicles in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Maxion Wheels and Maxion Structural Components. The company offers heavy steel wheels; light steel wheels for automobiles, pick-up trucks, and SUVs, as well as light and medium-sized commercial vehicles; and light aluminum wheels for vehicles.

