IOTA Price Reaches $0.33 (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 14.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, IOTA has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar. IOTA has a market cap of $917.85 million and approximately $49.65 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000031 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00043222 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000029 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 71.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT). For a more in depth look at the technical design of IOTA read their https://iota.org/IOTA_Whitepaper.pdf. The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number: 111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10) The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens. IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units): “

Buying and Selling IOTA

