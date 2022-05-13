Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Has $23.61 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT trimmed its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,561 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $23,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,040,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on LHX shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.09.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $236.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,046,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,509. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.71 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.50. The company has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.76.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

