Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Purchases New Stake in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 68,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 23.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,115,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,795,000 after purchasing an additional 208,953 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,049,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,910,000 after purchasing an additional 364,443 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 30.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 982,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,338,000 after purchasing an additional 229,629 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 53.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 536,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,038,000 after purchasing an additional 186,866 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 0.7% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 503,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the period. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Shares of NYSE:YOU traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.27. 1,298,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,368. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.79 and a 52 week high of $65.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.26.

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.12. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 19.38% and a negative return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.12 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 314,229 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.81 per share, with a total value of $8,110,250.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 1,074,762 shares of company stock valued at $27,572,498 over the last ninety days.

YOU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $62.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Secure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

About Clear Secure (Get Rating)

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.