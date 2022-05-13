Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Reduces Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT cut its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,079,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,190,930 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group makes up 2.9% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned about 0.28% of Arch Capital Group worth $47,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 18.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 57.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 59,829 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 55.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 15.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 561,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,434,000 after purchasing an additional 75,212 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACGL. JMP Securities raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

ACGL traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $46.02. 2,431,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,003,175. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.46. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $36.53 and a one year high of $50.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $38,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $572,592.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

