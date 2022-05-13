Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Reduces Stock Position in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lessened its holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) by 98.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,086,360 shares during the quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in GoPro were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in GoPro in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in GoPro by 67.7% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in GoPro by 34.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in GoPro in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoPro during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GoPro alerts:

Shares of GPRO traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.05. 3,214,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,726,089. GoPro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $12.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. GoPro had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GoPro in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on GoPro from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.90.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 37,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $297,296.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Charles Lafrades sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $32,873.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 113,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,476.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,582 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Profile (Get Rating)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.