Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Sells 655,622 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT cut its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 330,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 655,622 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises approximately 1.5% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $24,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000.

KKR has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. JMP Securities cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.68.

Shares of KKR traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.57. 4,846,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,870,294. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.51 and a 1 year high of $83.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.30 and its 200-day moving average is $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.47.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.80%.

In related news, Director Matt Cohler bought 8,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.26 per share, for a total transaction of $505,871.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

