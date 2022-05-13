Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Down 1.5%

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.55 and last traded at $11.55. 55,581 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,053,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.73.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IRWD. TheStreet raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average is $11.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.10). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 33.93% and a net margin of 124.83%. The company had revenue of $97.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ronald Silver sold 3,031 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $38,645.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 267.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $117,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.