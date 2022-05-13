Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Down 1.5%

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.55 and last traded at $11.55. 55,581 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,053,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.73.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IRWD. TheStreet raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average is $11.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61.
In other news, insider Ronald Silver sold 3,031 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $38,645.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 267.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $117,000.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRWD)
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.
