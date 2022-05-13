iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.35. The stock had a trading volume of 29,531,320 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.46.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.