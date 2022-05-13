iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) is Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 4.0% of Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $18,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.71. 4,551,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,442,622. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $117.02 and a 1 year high of $131.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.81.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

