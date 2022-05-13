Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target Lowered to C$15.00 at Scotiabank

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ivanhoe Mines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$9.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ivanhoe Mines presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.11.

Shares of TSE:IVN traded up C$0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$9.93. The stock had a trading volume of 518,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,370. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$11.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a quick ratio of 19.37 and a current ratio of 21.49. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52 week low of C$7.69 and a 52 week high of C$13.15. The stock has a market cap of C$12.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.53.

Ivanhoe Mines ( TSE:IVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.04). On average, research analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.23, for a total transaction of C$33,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,970 shares in the company, valued at C$1,336,033.10.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

