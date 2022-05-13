Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Upgraded to Buy at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$42.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$37.00.

JWEL has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Jamieson Wellness from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$41.50.

Shares of JWEL stock opened at C$32.30 on Monday. Jamieson Wellness has a 12 month low of C$32.02 and a 12 month high of C$41.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$34.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$36.69. The company has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 25.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.00%.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

