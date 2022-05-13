Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 216.7% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JCYGY traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.88. 1,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,500. Jardine Cycle & Carriage has a 52-week low of $28.14 and a 52-week high of $43.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.33 and its 200-day moving average is $33.66.

About Jardine Cycle & Carriage (Get Rating)

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction and energy, agribusiness, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia and internationally. The company produces, distributes, retails, and aftersales services of motor vehicles, as well as manufactures and distributes automotive components; manufactures, assembles, distributes, and owns dealership networks for Toyota, Daihatsu, Isuzu, Peugeot, and UD Trucks, as well as Honda motorcycles; and manufactures and retails BMW vehicles, and owns the Lexus cars dealership.

