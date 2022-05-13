Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) a $230.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $217.00 to $197.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $339.00 to $298.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $255.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $200.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $260.81.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $158.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2.75 and a beta of -0.28. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $121.32 and a 1 year high of $464.00.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $15.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $6.84. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.13% and a return on equity of 122.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BioNTech will post 34.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.5342 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,744,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,376,000 after buying an additional 212,261 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in BioNTech by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,242,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,527,000 after purchasing an additional 54,950 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in BioNTech by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,955,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,241,000 after purchasing an additional 500,115 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,490,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BioNTech by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,768,000 after purchasing an additional 331,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

