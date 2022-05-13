JOE (JOE) Price Down 43.4% This Week

JOE (JOE) traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 13th. One JOE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001584 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, JOE has traded down 43.4% against the US dollar. JOE has a total market capitalization of $106.69 million and approximately $31.49 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.87 or 0.00537347 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,183.00 or 2.10316274 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00035620 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004726 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000254 BTC.

About JOE

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 227,861,486 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling JOE

