JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Melexis (OTCMKTS:MLXSF) Price Target to €90.00

Melexis (OTCMKTS:MLXSFGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €100.00 ($105.26) to €90.00 ($94.74) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Melexis in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Melexis from €70.00 ($73.68) to €67.00 ($70.53) in a report on Friday, April 29th.

OTCMKTS:MLXSF remained flat at $$106.85 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.93. Melexis has a 1-year low of $106.85 and a 1-year high of $106.85.

Melexis NV designs, develops, tests, and markets advanced integrated semiconductor devices primarily for the automotive industry in Europe, the Middle-East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and Latin America. The company offers magnetic position, latch and switch, current, temperature, optical, pressure, and speed sensor ICs.

