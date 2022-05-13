Karura Trading Down 39.5% This Week (KAR)

Karura (KAR) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 13th. During the last week, Karura has traded 39.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Karura coin can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00002137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Karura has a total market cap of $18.55 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.97 or 0.00529915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00037100 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,977.47 or 2.00740804 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karura Profile

Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,566,603 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

