Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $101.75 and last traded at $101.75. Approximately 559 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.00.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.26.
About Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAF)
