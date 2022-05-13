Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $101.75 and last traded at $101.75. Approximately 559 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.26.

About Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAF)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

