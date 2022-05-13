KeyCorp Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) – KeyCorp cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Taboola.com in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 9th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.12.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taboola.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their target price on Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Taboola.com from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBLA opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. Taboola.com has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $11.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Venture Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Taboola.com during the 4th quarter worth $188,862,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Taboola.com by 4,202.1% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,064,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,349,000 after buying an additional 4,946,933 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the fourth quarter worth about $16,494,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 274.1% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,345,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,844,000 after buying an additional 1,718,642 shares during the period. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,369,000. 46.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

