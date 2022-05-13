Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) PT Raised to C$37.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KEYUF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.90.

Keyera stock opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. Keyera has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.79.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

