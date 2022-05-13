Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Short Interest Up 233.3% in April

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

KIGRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Societe Generale cut shares of Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kion Group from €80.00 ($84.21) to €75.00 ($78.95) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kion Group from €86.00 ($90.53) to €84.00 ($88.42) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.40.

Shares of KIGRY stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.05. The stock had a trading volume of 29,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,557. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average is $22.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.52. Kion Group has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $29.30.

Kion Group ( OTCMKTS:KIGRY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. Kion Group had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 5.52%. On average, analysts forecast that Kion Group will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2583 per share. This represents a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Kion Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Kion Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.35%.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

