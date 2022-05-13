Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) Shares Down 1.9%

Know Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNWN – Get Rating) fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.51. 26,079 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 36,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

Separately, Dawson James began coverage on shares of Know Labs in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $66.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 3.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.87.

Know Labs ( OTCMKTS:KNWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.35 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Know Labs, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Know Labs Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KNWN)

Know Labs, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary technologies in the United States. Its technology uses spectroscopy to direct electromagnetic energy through a substance or material to capture a molecular signature. The company refers to its technology as Bio-RFID. The Bio-RFID technology can be integrated into various wearable, mobile, or bench-top form factors.

