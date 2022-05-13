KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KnowBe4 had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $75.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. KnowBe4’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. KnowBe4 updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of KNBE traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.78. 21,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,907. KnowBe4 has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $36.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day moving average of $22.46.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KNBE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KnowBe4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KnowBe4 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.94.

In related news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $33,396.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 30,492 shares of company stock worth $709,738 in the last ninety days. 5.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at about $192,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the third quarter worth about $196,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the third quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter worth about $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

