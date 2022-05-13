Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:LABP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,147. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $27.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.49. Landos Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $16.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 49,880 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Landos Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Landos Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 1,469.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 160,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 2,001.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 29,739 shares in the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on LABP. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Landos Biopharma from $24.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate in development include omilancor, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic candidate that targets lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and eosinophilic esophagitis; NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1 (NOD-like), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and LABP-104, an orally-active and systemically bioavailable small molecule therapeutic candidate that targets LANCL2 agonist for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

