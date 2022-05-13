Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Posted by on May 13th, 2022

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABPGet Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:LABP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,147. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $27.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.49. Landos Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $16.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 49,880 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Landos Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Landos Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 1,469.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 160,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 2,001.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 29,739 shares in the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on LABP. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Landos Biopharma from $24.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

About Landos Biopharma (Get Rating)

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate in development include omilancor, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic candidate that targets lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and eosinophilic esophagitis; NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1 (NOD-like), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and LABP-104, an orally-active and systemically bioavailable small molecule therapeutic candidate that targets LANCL2 agonist for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Read More

Earnings History for Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP)

Receive News & Ratings for Landos Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landos Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.