Lazarus Krikorian Sells 4,895 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Stock

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ABC traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,917,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,202. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.51 and a 200-day moving average of $139.11. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $111.34 and a 12 month high of $167.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.45.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The firm had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.44%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,455,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,393 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,449,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 20,595.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 846,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,537,000 after acquiring an additional 842,755 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 897,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,899,000 after acquiring an additional 459,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $153.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.57.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

