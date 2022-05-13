Lee Capital Holdings LLC Invests $615,000 in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AFRM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 58.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Affirm alerts:

AFRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Affirm from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Affirm from $105.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Affirm in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Affirm from $58.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.53.

In other Affirm news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic bought 181,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.60 per share, for a total transaction of $5,383,174.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,467,578 shares in the company, valued at $132,240,308.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,107,799 shares of company stock valued at $68,998,013. 16.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Affirm stock traded up $5.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.17. 1,563,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,227,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 3.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.49 and a 200-day moving average of $75.05. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $176.65.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $354.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.01 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 74.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Affirm (Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.