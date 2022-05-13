Lee Capital Holdings LLC Lowers Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC cut its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,210 shares during the period. Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,629,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 96,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 472.7% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 30,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,895,000 after purchasing an additional 25,050 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 80.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 515,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,204,000 after purchasing an additional 230,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total transaction of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $8.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $338.34. The stock had a trading volume of 62,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,568. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $388.23 and a 200-day moving average of $421.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $81.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $322.20 and a 12-month high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $433.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.57.

About S&P Global (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

