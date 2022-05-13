Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) Stock Price Up 20.9%

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI – Get Rating) rose 20.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 155 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 36,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.10.

About Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI)

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company markets its products and services under the Building Wealth with Legacy brand.

Further Reading

