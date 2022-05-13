Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Analysts expect Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65. Leidos reported earnings of $1.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leidos will report full year earnings of $6.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.29 to $6.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $7.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on LDOS. Truist Financial raised their target price on Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Shares of NYSE LDOS traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.64. The company had a trading volume of 517,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,215. Leidos has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.29%.

In other Leidos news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $2,692,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,431 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total value of $2,699,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,405 shares of company stock worth $6,873,435. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Leidos by 12.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,518,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,676,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,496 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,629,768,000 after purchasing an additional 236,272 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Leidos by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,685,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $505,404,000 after purchasing an additional 211,254 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Leidos by 71.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,369,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $472,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 8.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,999,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $431,475,000 after purchasing an additional 320,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

