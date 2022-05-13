Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Acquired by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 18.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,042,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,253,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,977 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at $35,888,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Leidos by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,410,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $214,294,000 after acquiring an additional 397,108 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,678,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $327,007,000 after acquiring an additional 244,389 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Leidos by 55.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,195,000 after acquiring an additional 232,498 shares during the period. 78.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Leidos news, Director Miriam E. John sold 5,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total transaction of $520,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 7,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $747,052.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,778.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,405 shares of company stock worth $6,873,435 over the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LDOS traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,063. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.82. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $111.12.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 5.20%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

