Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lessened its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after acquiring an additional 36,131 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,195,000 after purchasing an additional 232,498 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leidos stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.54. 9,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,063. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $111.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $97.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

In other news, Director Miriam E. John sold 5,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total transaction of $520,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 7,299 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $747,052.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,778.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,405 shares of company stock worth $6,873,435 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

