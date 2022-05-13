Linamar (TSE:LNR) Price Target Lowered to C$73.00 at CIBC

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$85.00 to C$73.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LNR has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Linamar from an outperform rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$97.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Linamar from C$98.00 to C$83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Linamar from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

LNR stock traded up C$2.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$51.40. The company had a trading volume of 81,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,799. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$52.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$65.53. Linamar has a 1-year low of C$45.46 and a 1-year high of C$84.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.21, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Linamar ( TSE:LNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.53 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linamar will post 8.6200003 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.61%.

In other news, Senior Officer Steven Keith Bowman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$53.85 per share, with a total value of C$53,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$58,158. Also, Senior Officer Christopher John Merchant bought 605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$58.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,114.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$151,426.36. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,004 shares of company stock worth $112,093.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

