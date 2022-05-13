Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) Shares Down 7.9%

Shares of Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Rating) traded down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.94. 291,938 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 519,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lion Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lion Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lion Group by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 29,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform for corporate clients, individual traders, and retail investors. The company's trading platform offers a range of products and services comprising total return swap trading, contracts for difference trading, futures and securities brokerage, and insurance brokerage services.

