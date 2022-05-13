Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Insider Buys £8,600 in Stock

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) insider Harmeen Mehta acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £8,600 ($10,602.88).
Shares of LON:LLOY opened at GBX 42.96 ($0.53) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 46.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 48.38. The company has a market capitalization of £29.93 billion and a PE ratio of 5.97. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 38.10 ($0.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 56 ($0.69).
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 1.33 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.36%.
About Lloyds Banking Group (Get Rating)
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
