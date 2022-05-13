Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Insider Buys £8,600 in Stock

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) insider Harmeen Mehta acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £8,600 ($10,602.88).

Shares of LON:LLOY opened at GBX 42.96 ($0.53) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 46.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 48.38. The company has a market capitalization of £29.93 billion and a PE ratio of 5.97. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 38.10 ($0.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 56 ($0.69).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 1.33 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.36%.

LLOY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 58 ($0.72) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.69) to GBX 60 ($0.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 63 ($0.78) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 56.38 ($0.70).

About Lloyds Banking Group (Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

