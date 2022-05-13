London Stock Exchange Group’s (LSEG) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 9,200 ($113.43) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LSEG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a £100 ($123.29) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a £103 ($126.99) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 7,500 ($92.47) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, London Stock Exchange Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 9,177.14 ($113.14).

Shares of LSEG opened at GBX 7,222 ($89.04) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7,847.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7,273.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of £37.11 billion and a PE ratio of 12.44. London Stock Exchange Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,230 ($76.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,546 ($105.36).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 70 ($0.86) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1%. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.13%.

In related news, insider David Schwimmer sold 2,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,772 ($95.82), for a total transaction of £217,538.28 ($268,201.55). Also, insider Kathleen DeRose acquired 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 6,932 ($85.46) per share, for a total transaction of £15,250.40 ($18,802.12).

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

