Loopring [NEO] One Day Trading Volume Hits $30.00 (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (LRN) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Over the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded flat against the dollar. One Loopring [NEO] coin can currently be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network, DragonEX, Gate.io and IDAX. Loopring [NEO] has a market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.75 or 0.00535972 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,840.66 or 2.03311888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00035664 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004801 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Coin Profile

Loopring [NEO] was first traded on April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, CoinMex, DragonEX, IDAX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

