LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Iridian Asset Management LLC CT

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lowered its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 268,046 shares during the period. LPL Financial makes up 2.1% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned about 0.27% of LPL Financial worth $34,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 831.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 203.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 235.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 23,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $4,179,221.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $302,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,522 shares of company stock worth $9,151,744 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LPLA shares. JMP Securities upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

Shares of LPLA traded up $3.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,064. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.03 and a fifty-two week high of $220.80.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

