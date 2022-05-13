Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lucira Health had a negative net margin of 69.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LHDX traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.66. 70,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,845. Lucira Health has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Lucira Health alerts:

In related news, insider Erik T. Engelson purchased 30,000 shares of Lucira Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lucira Health by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 446,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 225,317 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lucira Health by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 631,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 119,929 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lucira Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $642,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Lucira Health by 364.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 63,665 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Lucira Health by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 164,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 59,041 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Lifesci Capital upgraded Lucira Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lucira Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Lucira Health (Get Rating)

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lucira Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucira Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.