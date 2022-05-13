Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Sells 118,606 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,176,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,606 shares during the quarter. Broadstone Net Lease accounts for 21.0% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 1.35% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $54,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNL. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 862.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145,482 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,795,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,774,000 after acquiring an additional 432,244 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,488,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,843,000 after acquiring an additional 422,843 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 228.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 369,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,176,000 after acquiring an additional 257,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 566,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,049,000 after acquiring an additional 222,395 shares in the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, SVP Laurier J. Lessard, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $86,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BNL traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.56. 744,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,431. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.23. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.96 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.21%.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

