Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Sells 120 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

VNQ traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.36. The company had a trading volume of 340,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,457,817. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.50. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $92.88 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

